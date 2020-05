Bier und Brez’n für die gute Beziehung

epa04787684 (L-R) French President Francois Hollande, British Prime Minister David Cameron, Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, European Union Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Council Donald Tusk, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, US President Barack Obama and Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper attend the first working session of a G7 summit at the Elmau Castle in Elmau, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany, 07 June 2015. Heads of state and government of the seven leading industrialized nations (G7) are scheduled to meet in Elmau Castle, Bavaria, on June 7-8 as the climax of Germany's presidency of the G7. EPA/ALAIN JOCARD / POOL

