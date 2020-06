Fidel Castro lebte wie König, sagt Ex-Leibwächter

** FILE ** Fidel Castro, Cuba's new revolutionary leader, speaks to a crowd during his triumphant march to Havana, after the fall of the Batista regime, Feb. 6, 1959. The Cuban revolution triumphed on Jan. 1, 1959 after dictator Fulgencio Batista fled the country and Fidel Castro and his band of rebels descended from the island's eastern mountains, where they waged a guerrilla war against government troops. Cuba will celebrate on Jan. 1, 2009 the 50th anniversary of the triumph of the revolution. (AP Photo) ** B/W ONLY **

