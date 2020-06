Fast zwei Millionen stimmten trotz Verbots ab

epa04482388 Pep Guardiola, Spanish coach of German soccer team Bayern Munich, casts his vote for the non binding 'referendum' for independence at the Scola Pia de Balmes in Tarragona, Catalonia, Spain, 09 November 2014. The non binding 'referendum' on Catalonia's independence from Spain is taking place despite a ruling by Spanish Constitutional Court that it would be illegal. EPA/TONI ALBIR

© Bild: APA/EPA/TONI ALBIR