Gertrud Steinbrück rührte ihren Mann zu Tränen

Peer Steinbrueck (2nd L), the Social Democratic Party's (SPD) candidate for German Chancellor in the upcoming general election, arrives with his wife Gertrud (L), SPD party leader Sigmar Gabriel (C) and party members Malu Dreyer (front R), premier of the Rhineland-Palatinate federal state, and Manuela Schwesig, at the SPD party convention in Berlin June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter (GERMANY - Tags: POLITICS)

© Bild: Reuters/THOMAS PETER