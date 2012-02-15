Der Arabische Frühling in Bildern

Vor einem Jahr verbrannte sich der Gemüsehändler Mohamed Bouazizi. Sein Tod löste riesige Umwälzungen in der arabischen Welt aus.
dapdFILE - In this file photo released Dec. 28, 2010 by the Tunisian Presidency office, Tunisias President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, 2nd left, visits Mohamed Bouazizi, a young man who set himself on fire acting out of desperation after police confiscated
EPAepa02528884 Protesters shout slogans during a protest against Tunisian President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali , in Tunis, Tunisia, 14 January 2011, after Tunisian President Zine El Abidine Ben Alis address to the nation. Reports state that Ben Ali said he w
dapdRiot police officers detain a protestor during clashes in Tunis, Friday, Jan. 14, 2011. Tunisias president declared a state of emergency and announced that he would fire his government as violent protests escalated Friday, with gunfire echoing in the
EPAepa02529566 Protesters clash with riot police during a protest against Tunisian President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, in Tunis, Tunisia, 14 January 2011, after Tunisian President Zine El Abidine Ben Alis address to the nation. Tunisias leader Zine el-Abid
REUTERSFrances President Nicolas Sarkozy (L) talks to his Tunisian counterpart Zine al-Abedine Ben Ali in Tunis in this April 28, 2008 file photo. Ben Ali stepped aside on January 14, 2011 after failing to quell the worst anti-government unrest in his two
EPAepa02531078 Egyptians hold a Tunisian national flags as they take part in a gathering of support for the latest developments in Tunisia, in Cairo, Egypt, 15 January 2011. Reports state that Foued Mbazaa was sworn in as Tunisiaës interim president on 1
ReutersEgyptian President Hosni Mubarak gives a speech at Cairos Police Academy in this January 24, 1985 file photo. Egypts Vice President Omar Suleiman said on February 11, 2011 that Mubarak had bowed to pressure from the street and had resigned, handing
dapdEgyptians celebrate after President Hosni Mubarak resigned and handed power to the military at Tahrir Square, in Cairo, Egypt, Friday, Feb. 11, 2011. Egypt exploded with joy, tears, and relief after pro-democracy protesters brought down President Hosn
dapdAn Egyptian man paints the Egyptian flag on a girls face at Tahrir Square in Cairo, Egypt , Saturday, Feb. 12, 2011. Cries of "Egypt is free" rang out and fireworks lit up the sky as hundreds of thousands danced, wept and prayed in joyful pandemonium
dapdFILE - In this Feb.2, 2011 file photo, stones fly through the air as supporters of President Hosni Mubarak, foreground , fight with anti-Mubarak protesters, rear, standing on army tanks in Cairo, Egypt. (Foto:Ahmed Ali, File/AP/dapd)
dapdA supporter of President Hosni Mubarak, on camel, fights with anti-Mubarak protesters in Cairo, Egypt, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2011. Several thousand supporters of President Hosni Mubarak, including some riding horses and camels and wielding whips, clashed
REUTERSThe sun rises on an anti-government protester as he wakes beside a tank inside Tahrir Square in Cairo February 12, 2011. Egyptians woke to a new dawn on Saturday after 30 years of autocratic rule under Hosni Mubarak, full of hope after achieving al
REUTERSEgypts President Hosni Mubarak is accompanied by his wife Suzanne (L) upon his arrival at Berlins Tegel airport in this February 18, 2003 file photo. Egypts Vice President Omar Suleiman said on February 11, 2011 that Mubarak had bowed to pressure f
EPAepa02576878 Egyptian anti-government protesters react minutes after the anouncement of the resignation of President Hosni Mubarak from his post in Tahrir square, Cairo, Egypt, 11 February 2011. It was announced by vice president Omar Suleiman 11 Februa
dapdFire works seen over Tahrir Square as Egyptians celebrate after President Hosni Mubarak resigned and handed power to the military in Cairo, Egypt, Friday, Feb. 11, 2011. Egypt exploded with joy, tears, and relief after pro-democracy protesters brought
EPAepa02640509 (FILE) Protesters celebrate after reaching the monument on the central Lulu Square in Manama, Bahrain, on 19 February 2011. According to reports on 18 March 2011, the Bahrain government destroyed the sculpture at the centre of the roundabou
EPAepa02631703 Bahraini anti-riot police (R) fire rubber bullets at an opposition protester (L) at close range following clashes between opposition protesters and police near Lulu Square in Manama, Bahrain 13 March 2011. According to media sources, about
EPAepa02631715 Protesters assist an injured man lying on the ground following clashes between opposition protesters and police near Lulu Square in Manama, Bahrain, 13 March 2011. According to media sources, about hundreds of protesters, along with unknown
dapdIn this footage taken from amateur video, people watch papers falling from a window as a police station burns, in Tobruk, Libya, Monday Feb. 21, 2011. Libya has seen the bloodiest crackdown of any Arab country of the wave of protests sweeping the regi
EPAepa02596368 An undated photograph made available on 22 February 2011, shows Libyans holding a flag from the pre-Gddafi era, as they take part in an anti government gathering in the sea port city of Tobruk, north eastern Libya, February 2011. Libyan lea
REUTERSA family flees towards Benghazi as rebels retreat from towns west of Ajdabiyah March 30, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal (LIBYA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST POLITICS CONFLICT)
dapdLibyan rebels are seen through a pre-Gadhafi flag while gathering on the main road after retreating back east, at the outskirts of the town of al-Agila, Libya Wednesday, March 30, 2011. Moammar Gadhafis ground forces recaptured a strategic oil town We
dapdRebel fighters fire a Grad rocket at the front line west of Misrata, Libya, Monday, June 20, 2011. Libyas government said a NATO airstrike west of Tripoli early Monday destroyed a large family compound belonging to a close associate of Moammar Gadhafi
dapdA smoke and dust cloud from an explosion rises into the sky after a NATO airstrike in Tripoli, Libya Tuesday, June 7, 2011. Moammar Gadhafi vowed to fight to the death in a defiant speech Tuesday after NATO military craft unleashed a ferocious series
REUTERSA rebel fighter points his gun at a suspected Gaddafi supporter as other rebels try to protect the suspected supporter, on a road between Benghazi and Ajdabiyah, near Ajdabiyah March 21, 2011. Western powers launched a second wave of air strikes on
REUTERSA National Transitional Countil (NTC) fighter pulls Libyas former leader Muammar Gaddafi onto a miltary vehicle in Sirte in this still image taken from video shot on October 20, 2011 and released on October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Reuters TV (LIBYA -
REUTERSProtesters march during an anti-government demonstration in Radfan, a district in the southern Yemeni province of Lahej January 27, 2011. Thousands of Yemenis took to the streets of Sanaa on Thursday to demand a change of government, inspired by th
REUTERSA woman, wearing Yemens national colours, takes part in a demonstration to demand the ouster of Yemens President Ali Abdullah Saleh in the southern city of Taiz June 13, 2011. Yemens political opposition held talks with the countrys acting leader o
In dem Amnesty-Bericht wurden die Waffenexporte nach Ägypten, Bahrain, Libyen, Syrien und in den Jemen untersucht. Foto: Ein jemenitischer Soldat bei einer Massendemonstration (Archivbild).
dapdAn injured tribesman loyal to Sheik Sadeq al-Ahmar, the head of the powerful Hashid tribe, is carried to a field hospital, after being wounded in clashes with Yemeni security forces, in Sanaa, Yemen, Wednesday, June 1, 2011. Republican Guard shelling
REUTERSSmoke raises from an area where forces loyal to Yemens President Ali Abdullah Saleh and tribal leader Sadiq al-Ahmar clashed in Sanaa October 22, 2011. Yemeni government forces and opposition fighters battled in the capital with mortars and automat
REUTERSWorkers dig graves during a mass funeral for 12 anti-government protesters who were killed in recent clashes with security forces in Sanaa October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi (YEMEN - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)
EPAepa03016922 A model with an inscription reading in Arabic We demand the trial of the murderer and his regime depicts a figure representing Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh standing behind the bars during an anti-government march in Sanaa, Yemen, 27
dapdFILE - In this Friday, April 8, 2011 file photo, Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh reacts while looking at his supporters, not pictured, during a rally supporting him, in Sanaa,Yemen. Saleh plans to sign a deal Wednesday in the Saudi capital that co
Aufstand gegen Assad: Die Syrer lassen sich von der Brutalität der Sicherheitskräfte nicht einschüchtern.
Demonstration von Anhängern von Präsident Bashar al-Assad in Damaskus am Freitag. Sie protestierten gegen die Sanktionen der Arabischen Liga.
dapdIn this image from TV shown on the Internet made available Thursday Dec. 15, 2011, showing an Iraqi woman lying in a Damascus, Syria, street as men trying to retrieve the body, in this video thought to have been made Wednesday Dec. 14, 2011. The woma
Syriens Protestbewegung trotzt der Brutalität der Sicherheitskräfte seit Monaten.
REUTERSA demonstrator shows his T-shirt that features the star and crescent symbol and reads "Yes We Can" during a protest against the regime of Libyas leader Muammar Gaddafi outside the Libyan Embassy in Berlin, February 21, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
