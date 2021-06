Nach Anschlägen: Zwei Festnahmen in Kopenhagen

epa04621864 A police handout photo shows Omar Abdel Hamid El-Hussein whos was shot dead by the police on 15 February 2015 in connection to the terrorist shooting attacks in Copenhagen on 14 February 2015. Omar Abdel Hamid El-Hussein has been in police searchlight. Among other things, in connection with a violent stabbing at a train station in 2013. Officers shot him dead outside his apartment early Sunday in a hail of gunfire. Danish police said that the man they shot dead in Copenhagen earlier in the day is believed to be the gunman behind two fatal shootings at an event promoting freedom of speech and at a synagogue. EPA/COPENHAGEN POLICE / HANDOUT DENMARK OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

