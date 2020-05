Bauboom treibt skurrile Blüten

Residential buildings under construction can be seen behind sand dunes in the Kangbashi district of the town of Ordos in China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region May 11, 2011. The Kangbashi district of Ordos, which means "palaces" in the Mongolian language, is an area filled with thousands of residential apartments and duplex-style homes, built to house mainly workers for the nearby coal mines just outside the town. It also includes many large office towers, administrative centres, government buildings, museums, theatres, school playing fields and exhibition centres. However, the estimated one million people that were expected to move into or visit the district's now decaying buildings, have yet to appear. Picture taken May 11, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray (CHINA - Tags: CITYSCAPE SOCIETY EMPLOYMENT BUSINESS TRAVEL)

