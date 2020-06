Berlusconi leistet Sozialdienst im Altersheim

epa04168047 An exterior view of the 'Fondazione Sacra Famiglia' Catholic foundation at Cesano Boscone, near Milan, Italy, 15 April 2014. Former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi can serve a tax fraud conviction performing community service at a day treatment centre for the elderly, a Milan court ruled 15 April, sparing the scandal-prone politician from house arrest. In a statement, judge Pasquale Nobile de Santis ordered Berlusconi to serve at the center, to be selected by the UEPE sentencing office, 'at least once a week, for a time no shorter than four consecutive hours.' EPA/MATTEO BAZZI

© Bild: APA/EPA/MATTEO BAZZI