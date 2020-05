Revolution in Blassorange

Opposition presidential candidate Viktor Yushchenko speaks during a massive rally in downtown, Kiev, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2004. Yushchenko, who claims he was cheated out of victory in the Nov. 21 run-off election, is demanding a new vote. Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators have jammed downtown Kiev for a week to support him. (AP Photo/ Oded Balilty)

© Bild: Deleted - 54102