Analyse: Renzi, der tragische Held

** FILE ** Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi, left, - who is in Milan, Italy, Tuesday May 4, 2004 -, is seen with former Premier Bettino Craxi in this undated file photo. Berlusconi's administration becomes the longest-lasting in the history of the Italian Republic this week, nearing three years in office - no small feat in a country where notoriously wobbly coalitions have collapsed at a rate of one a year since World War II. Since the republic was founded in 1946, Italy has had 59 governments. A 1972 administration set the brevity record, falling after 10 days. The longest was that of the Socialist leader Bettino Craxi, at 1,059 days from 1983-86. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

