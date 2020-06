Hamsterkäufe in der Ungewissheit

Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and French President Francois Hollande walk past a giant rubber duck on the facade of a building during their visit of the old town of Stralsund, northern Germany, Saturday, May 10, 2014, the second day of Hollande's two days visit to Merkel's scenic home constituency on the Baltic coast . One of the main talking points is expected to be over whether the European Union should impose further sanctions on Russia, for its involvement in the Ukraine crisis. (AP Photo/Gero Breloer)

