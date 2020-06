NATO übergibt Verantwortung an Sicherheitskräfte

epa03749881 Afghan President Hamid Karzai (L) speaks to he audience at the Afghan Military Academy, marking the full security lead handover to Afghan forces, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 18 June 2013. Afghan national forces on 18 June, formally took lead responsibility for security in the last remaining areas of the country, completing the handover from international troops. NATO combat troops will now move into a supporting role, ahead of their full withdrawal by the end of next year. EPA/S. SABAWOON

