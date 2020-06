Mörsergranaten auf eine Hochzeitsgesellschaft

ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Injured Afghan civilians rest in an ambulance as they are brought to a hospital in Helmand province December 31, 2014. Afghan army mortar rounds killed at least 20 civilians and wounded scores attending a wedding party in Afghanistan's volatile southern Helmand, provincial officials said on Thursday. Picture taken on December 31, 2014.REUTERS/ Abdul Malik (AFGHANISTAN - Tags: CIVIL UNREST) TEMPLATE OUT

© Bild: REUTERS/ABDUL MALIK