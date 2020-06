Das Todeslager überlebt

epa03079624 (FILE) A file photograph dated 18 December 2009 shows the replacement ''Arbeit Macht Frei'' ('Work Makes Free') sign at the entrance the former Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi death camp in Oswiecim (Auschwitz). Germany on 20 January 2012 marked the 70th anniversary of the Wannsee Conference, when high-ranking Nazi officials met to plan the genocide of European Jews, the process that became infamous as the Nazi¸Äòs "Final Solution". Media reports citing a recently carried out survey by the Forsa research institute shows more than than 20 per cent of young Germans did not know the name Auschwitz or what happened there. The reports say the survey revealed that 21 per cent of people aged between 18 and 30 who were asked about the most notorious Nazi extermination camp had not heard of it. The International Holocaust Remembrance Day on 27 January marks the liberation of the biggest death camp, Auschwitz, by Soviet forces on 27 January 1945. EPA/JACEK BEDNARCZY POLAND OUT *** Local Caption *** 00000401972130

