Verwirrung um isländisches Penis-Museum

Im Jahr 1997 öffnete das Isländische Phallusmuseum in Reykjavík seine Pforten. Besucher können dort konservierte Penisse verschiedenster Säugetiere begutachten. Seit dem Frühjahr 2011 befindet sich unter den Exponaten auch ein menschlicher Penis.

Wer sich die Penisse ansehen möchte, der muss das Museum aber erst einmal finden. Und das ist offenbar gar nicht so leicht.

"Das ist nicht das Penis-Museum"

Woher wir das wissen? Auf Twitter kursiert seit Montag ein virales Posting, das von der isländischen Politikerin Ásta Guðrún Helgadóttir geteilt wurde. Der Beitrag enthält ein Foto eines Zettels im DIN-A4-Format. Auf diesem steht geschrieben: "Das ist nicht das Penis-Museum" - dazu eine Wegbeschreibung und der Satz "Sie können es nicht übersehen. Es hat ein großes Penis-Logo". Helgadóttir teilte das Bild mit den Worten "First world problem in Iceland".

First world problem in Iceland. pic.twitter.com/LYLON77nuU — Ásta Helgadóttir (@asta_fish) 12. März 2018

Offenbar hatten sich interessierte Besucher auf dem Weg zum Museum verirrt und waren mehrmals fälschlicherweise in ein Büro eingetreten, das keine Penisse ausstellt. Bisher wurde Helgadóttirs Beitrag jedenfalls 20.000 Mal geteilt und fast 70.000 Mal gelikt. In den Kommentaren bekannte sich ein User sogar zu dem Fauxpas:

OH MY GOD I THINK MY GIRLFRIEND AND I HELPED INSPIRE THIS SIGN!

Sorry, nice friendly Icelanders who work in a building that apparently is quite often mistake for the penis museum. — Jason Seba (@jason_seba) 12. März 2018

Indeed! It was about 5 years ago -

We were walking the beautiful streets of Reykjavík, try to follow the (not good!) directions from the museums web site. — Jason Seba (@jason_seba) 12. März 2018

We found what we thought was the correct address, walked in - and were greeted by a bunch of friendly but confused workers in cubicles. “What are you looking for?” They asked, after they realized we were just dumb American tourists. — Jason Seba (@jason_seba) 12. März 2018

My girlfriend said “the Phallological museum”

I guess the word “Phallological” is not commonly known to Icelandic English speakers. But she tried again: “the Phallological museum! Phalusses!” — Jason Seba (@jason_seba) 12. März 2018

We tried to look up “phallus” in our English to Icelandic dictionary. No luck!

So finally, frustrated, she said “the PENIS museum!!!” — Jason Seba (@jason_seba) 12. März 2018

After they stopped laughing - they were very helpful in providing directions to the correct location and we had a wonderful visit. Can’t wait to go back!! — Jason Seba (@jason_seba) 12. März 2018

So sieht das Penis-Museum übrigens von außen aus:

Foto: APA/AFP/HALLDOR KOLBEINS Weitere Impressionen aus dem Inneren: