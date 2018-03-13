Verwirrung um isländisches Penis-Museum

ICELAND-MUSEUM-PENIS-ANIMAL
Foto: APA/AFP/HALLDOR KOLBEINS So sieht es im Penis-Museum aus.

In Island gibt es ein Penis-Museum. Doch dieses ist offenbar schwer zu finden.

Im Jahr 1997 öffnete das Isländische Phallusmuseum in Reykjavík seine Pforten. Besucher können dort konservierte Penisse verschiedenster Säugetiere begutachten. Seit dem Frühjahr 2011 befindet sich unter den Exponaten auch ein menschlicher Penis.

Wer sich die Penisse ansehen möchte, der muss das Museum aber erst einmal finden. Und das ist offenbar gar nicht so leicht.

"Das ist nicht das Penis-Museum"

Woher wir das wissen? Auf Twitter kursiert seit Montag ein virales Posting, das von der isländischen Politikerin Ásta Guðrún Helgadóttir geteilt wurde. Der Beitrag enthält ein Foto eines Zettels im DIN-A4-Format. Auf diesem steht geschrieben: "Das ist nicht das Penis-Museum" - dazu eine Wegbeschreibung und der Satz "Sie können es nicht übersehen. Es hat ein großes Penis-Logo". Helgadóttir teilte das Bild mit den Worten "First world problem in Iceland".

Offenbar hatten sich interessierte Besucher auf dem Weg zum Museum verirrt und waren mehrmals fälschlicherweise in ein Büro eingetreten, das keine Penisse ausstellt. Bisher wurde Helgadóttirs Beitrag jedenfalls 20.000 Mal geteilt und fast 70.000 Mal gelikt. In den Kommentaren bekannte sich ein User sogar zu dem Fauxpas:

So sieht das Penis-Museum übrigens von außen aus:

FILES-ICELAND-MUSEUM-PENIS-ANIMAL Foto: APA/AFP/HALLDOR KOLBEINS Weitere Impressionen aus dem Inneren:

         

(kurier / pama) Erstellt am
Posts anzeigen
Posts schließen
Melden Sie den Kommentar dem Seitenbetreiber. Sind Sie sicher, dass Sie diesen Kommentar als unangemessen melden möchten?
Abbrechen Ja, kennzeichnen Sie diesen Kommentar.