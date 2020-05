Leibspeise Socken

This Feb. 2014 photo provided by DoveLewis Emergency Animal Hospital, shows an X-ray of a dog that consumed a number of socks in Portland, Ore. A 3-year-old Great Dane was miserable, retching and vomiting, when his owners rushed him to DoveLewis Emergency Animal Hospital. X-rays showed a stomach full of what was described as "a large quantity of foreign material." Nearly two hours of surgery later, Dr. Ashley Magee said the dog had consumed 43 ½ socks. DoveLewis Emergency Animal Hospital spokeswoman Shawna Harch says it's perhaps the strangest case in the hospital's history. (AP Photo/DoveLewis Emergency Animal Hospital)

© Bild: Deleted - 1695894