Slowene umrundet Welt mit Leichtflieger
Matevz Lenarcic legt in drei Monaten 100.000 Kilometer spritsparend zurück. Beim Flug maß er Luft-Schadstoffe.
Nach mehr als drei Monaten Flugzeit und 100.000 Kilometern Strecke hat der slowenische Biologe Matevz Lenarcic seine Weltumrundung beendet. Lenarcid berichtete am Donnerstag nach seiner Landung auf dem Flughafen von Ljubljana, der Flug sei "ohne Probleme" verlaufen. "Ich habe mein Ziel nicht erreicht, weil ich mich nicht von einem Ziel abhängig gemacht habe", sagte der 53-Jährige, der so wenig Treibstoff wie möglich verbrauchen wollte. Vielmehr sei ihm der Weg wichtig gewesen.
Luftaufnahmen und Schadstoff-Messung
Anfang Jänner war Lenarcic mit seinem nur 290 Kilogramm schweren Flugzeug gestartet. Bei dem Flug über alle Kontinente, 60 Länder, 120 Nationalparks, die höchsten Berge der Welt, drei Ozeane und die Antarktis machte er Luftaufnahmen und maß die Konzentration von Schadstoffen in der Luft.
Das Projekt wurde von dem slowenischen Leichtflugzeughersteller Pipistrel unterstützt, der 2011 den Preis für umweltfreundliche Luftfahrt von der US-Raumfahrtbehörde NASA erhielt. Das zwei Millionen Euro teure Vorhaben geht auf eine Initiative Lenarcics zurück, der bereits 2004 die Welt mit einem Motorsegler umrundete.