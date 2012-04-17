Shuttle Discovery auf Abschiedstour
Ausrangierte Raumfähre wird huckepack auf Boeing 747 nach Washington geflogen und kommt dort ins Museum.
Wer am Dienstag in Washington zur rechten Zeit zum Himmel blickt, kann ein außergewöhnliches Spektakel beobachten: Die US-Raumfähre "Discovery" fliegt huckepack auf einer Boeing 747 aufs Altenteil. Nach einer Ehrenrunde über der US-Hauptstadt landen Flugzeug und Space-Shuttle am Dulles International Airport im Bundesstaat Virginia. Von dort wird die geschichtsträchtige Raumfähre ins Udvar-Hazy-Centre gefahren, einer Dependance des Smithsonian Museums in der Nähe des Flughafens.
Tausende Schaulustige werden am Udvar-Hazy-Centre in Chantilly erwartet, wo die "Discovery" in Zukunft ausgestellt wird. Auch am Hauptsitz des Smithsonian Museums in der Innenstadt von Washington werden viele Zuseher erwartet, wenn das Tandem aus Flugzeug und Raumfähre über der Hauptstadt kreist. Die US-Raumfahrtagentur NASA und das Museum forderten die Autofahrer zugleich auf, die Aufmerksamkeit auf den notorisch stockenden Verkehr zu richten.
Am Wochenende hatten Mitarbeiter des Weltraumbahnhofs Cape Canaveral in Florida die "Discovery" auf dem Rücken des Transportflugzeugs befestigt. In der Vergangenheit waren die Raumfähren auf diese Weise nach ihrer Landung in Kalifornien zurück nach Florida gebracht worden. Am Flughafen in Virginia fehlt jedoch die Expertise und Ausrüstung von Cape Canaveral. Deshalb haben 45 Flughafen-Mitarbeiter stundenlang geübt, um die Raumfähre mit zwei riesigen Kränen vom Flugzeug zu heben.
Shuttles werden auf US-Museen verteilt
Im vergangenen Jahr hatte die NASA die Space-Shuttle-Ära für beendet erklärt. Im Juli flog die Raumfähre "Atlantis" ein letztes Mal ins All. Nun sollen die Raumfähren des Space-Shuttle-Programms in verschiedenen Museen des Landes ausgestellt werden.
Die "Discovery" ist die älteste und meistgereiste Raumfähre der Flotte. Als erste findet sie nun eine neue Heimat. Im Jahr 1984 unternahm sie ihren Jungfernflug ins All und hat insgesamt ein ganzes Jahr in der Erdumlaufbahn verbracht. Nach der "Challenger"-Katastrophe 1986 kehrte die "Discovery" als erste Fähre wieder ins All zurück. Auch nach der Zerstörung der "Columbia" bei Wiedereintritt in den Orbit im Jahr 2003 war es die "Discovery", die die bemannte Raumfahrt wieder aufnahm. 14 Astronauten waren bei den beiden Unglücken zu Tode gekommen.
Discovery "tat alles, was eine Raumfähre tun sollte"
Die "Discovery" trug das bahnbrechende Hubble-Teleskop ins All und dockte als erste US-Raumfähre an die russische Raumstation Mir an. "Die `Discovery` war der Star der Shuttle-Flotte", sagt Museums-Kuratorin Valerie Neal. "Sie tat alles, was eine Raumfähre tun sollte. Und mehr davon als die anderen."
Das Flugzeug, das die "Discovery" nach Virginia transportiert, fliegt danach weiter nach New York. Dann trägt es die "Enterprise", die in ein Museum in New York kommt. Bisher stand diese Fähre, die zwar Testflüge machte, aber nie im All war, im Smithsonian Museum. Die NASA möchte die ausrangierten Raumfähren möglichst weit verstreut im ganzen Land ausstellen. Die "Endeavour" kommt nach Kalifornien, während die "Atlantis" zu Hause in Cape Canaveral bleibt.