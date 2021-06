Der Hype um den Roten Planeten

epa04768466 A third century B.C. terracotta head (L) and a second century Roman bronze figure representing Mars are shown during a press conference in Rome, Italy, 26 May 2015. The United States has returned 25 artifacts that were looted from Italy, including Etruscan vases, 1st century frescoes and precious books that had made their way into US museum, university and private collections. EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI

