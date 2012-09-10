kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
freizeit Leben, Liebe & Sex
09/10/2012

Laptop-Design-Pionier Bill Moggridge ist tot

Der Brite entwarf den ersten Laptop mit aufklappbarem Display und revolutionierte damit die Industriedesign-Welt. Der zuletzt als Museumsdirektor tätige 69-Jährige erlag in San Francisco einem Krebsleiden. Mit einem Videoportät verabschieden sich seine ehemaligen Kollegen.

