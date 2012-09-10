Laptop-Design-Pionier Bill Moggridge ist tot
Der Brite entwarf den ersten Laptop mit aufklappbarem Display und revolutionierte damit die Industriedesign-Welt. Der zuletzt als Museumsdirektor tätige 69-Jährige erlag in San Francisco einem Krebsleiden. Mit einem Videoportät verabschieden sich seine ehemaligen Kollegen.
dapdThis undated photo provided by the Smithsonians Cooper-Hewitt, National Design Museum shows Director Bill Moggridge. Moggridge, a British industrial designer who designed an early portable computer with the flip-open shape that is common today, has di
dapdThis undated photo provided by the Smithsonians Cooper-Hewitt, National Design Museum shows the Compass computer for GRiD Systems designed by Bill Moggridge. Palo Alto, Calif. in 1982. Moggridge, the British industrial designer who designed the early
dapdIn this June 18, 1985 photo made available by NASA, Astronaut John Creighton poses with the onboard Graphical Retrieval Information Display (GRID) computer, which displays a likeness of the character Mr. Spock from Star Trek. Bill Moggridge, who desig