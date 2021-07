König Richard III. trank eine Flasche Wein am Tag

FILE - In this undated file image made available Monday Feb. 4, 2013, by the University of Leicester, England, showing the mortal remains of Britain's King Richard III, found underneath a car park in Leicester after being declared missing for around 500 years. Scientists at the University of Leicester, have carried out scans and according to a new analysis of the medieval kingís skeleton released Friday May 30, 2014, the King's long fabled kinked spine actually had a "well balanced curve" that could have been concealed under clothes or armour, unlike the exaggerated hunchback which Shakespeare depicted as "deformed, unfinished, sent before time into this breathing world, scarce half made up". In reality scientist say his head and neck would have been straight, not tilted to one side, and there was also no evidence that he had a limp. (AP Photo/ University of Leicester)

© Bild: Deleted - 761880