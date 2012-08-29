kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
© EPA

Tierleben
08/29/2012

Inventur im Londoner Zoo

Im Sommer werden alle Tiere gewogen und abgemessen.

von Tanja Teufel

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03367166 Meerkats appear to queue for turn to being weight at the zoos annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo, London, Britain, 22 August 2012. Zookeepers are responsible for more than 16,000 animals, spending hours through the year recording weights of

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03367145 Giraffes await to go out during the zoos annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo, London, Britain, 22 August 2012. Zookeepers are responsible for more than 16,000 animals, spending hours through the year recording weights of each and every anima

© Bild: dapd

dapdVicki Fyson a trainee keeper at London Zoo prepares to weigh a Rockhopper penguin, in London, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2012. Zookeepers are grabbing their scales and reaching for the tape measures, as they prepare to monitor every animal at ZSL London Zoo

© Bild: dapd

dapdVicki Fyson a trainee keeper at London Zoo attempts to weigh a Humboldt penguin, in London, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2012. Zookeepers are grabbing their scales and reaching for the tape measures, as they prepare to monitor every animal at ZSL London Zooí

© Bild: dapd

dapdVicki Fyson a trainee keeper at London Zoo attempts to weigh a Humboldt penguin, in London, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2012. Zookeepers are grabbing their scales and reaching for the tape measures, as they prepare to monitor every animal at ZSL London Zooí

© Bild: dapd

dapdVicki Fyson a trainee keeper at London Zoo attempts to weigh and measure a Humboldt penguin, in London, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2012. Zookeepers are grabbing their scales and reaching for the tape measures, as they prepare to monitor every animal at ZSL

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03367164 A zookeeper measures and weighs meerkats during the zoos annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo, London, Britain, 22 August 2012. Zookeepers are responsible for more than 16,000 animals, spending hours through the year recording weights of each

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03367165 A meerkat climbs a scale on which another animal is already been weight during the zoos annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo, London, Britain, 22 August 2012. Zookeepers are responsible for more than 16,000 animals, spending hours through the

© Bild: dapd

dapdA meerkat stands up on a weighing machine at London Zoo during the annual weighing and measuring of the animals at the zoo, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2012. (Foto:Alastair Grant/AP/dapd)

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03367148 Giraffes nibble on leaves hanging next to a meter bar at their outdoor enclosure during the zoos annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo, London, Britain, 22 August 2012. Zookeepers are responsible for more than 16,000 animals, spending hours thr

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03367152 A zookeeper measures and weighs Elton, a spectacled owl, during the zoos annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo, London, Britain, 22 August 2012. Zookeepers are responsible for more than 16,000 animals, spending hours through the year recording

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03367153 Elton, a spectacled owl, sits on a scale as it is A zookeeper measured and weight during the zoos annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo, London, Britain, 22 August 2012. Zookeepers are responsible for more than 16,000 animals, spending hours th

© Bild: dapd

dapdA keeper at London Zoo measures an African millipede, in London, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2012. Zookeepers are grabbing their scales and reaching for the tape measures, as they prepare to monitor every animal at ZSL London Zooísal weigh-iigh-in. (Foto:Al

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03367149 Zookeeper Don McFarlane measures an an African Millipede during the zoos annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo, London, Britain, 22 August 2012. Zookeepers are responsible for more than 16,000 animals, spending hours through the year recording

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03367163 Zookeeper Grant Kother measures a giant tortoise during the zoos annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo, London, Britain, 22 August 2012. Zookeepers are responsible for more than 16,000 animals, spending hours through the year recording weights

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03367146 A zookeeper opens the gate for giraffes to enter their outdoor enclosure during the zoos annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo, London, Britain, 22 August 2012. Zookeepers are responsible for more than 16.000 animals, spending hours through th

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03367144 Zookeeper Vicky Fyson weighs and measures Humbolt penguins during the zoos annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo, London, Britain, 22 August 2012. Zookeepers are responsible for more than 16,000 animals, spending hours through the year recordi

| Stand: 08/29/2012, 21:17