09/24/2012

Erster "Liliger" der Welt geboren

Der Zoo von Nowosibirsk wartet mit einer Weltsensation auf: Kiara - Tochter eines Löwen und eines Ligers.

von Tanja Teufel

dapdFemale liliger cub Kiara, a hybrid between a lion and a ligress, plays at the Novosibirsk Zoo, in Novosibirsk, eastern Sibiria, Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2012. Kiara is the first female liliger born over a month ago at the Novosibirsk Zoo. Kiaras mother,

| Stand: 09/24/2012, 11:10