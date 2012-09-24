Erster "Liliger" der Welt geboren
Der Zoo von Nowosibirsk wartet mit einer Weltsensation auf: Kiara - Tochter eines Löwen und eines Ligers.
dapdFemale liliger cub Kiara, a hybrid between a lion and a ligress, plays at the Novosibirsk Zoo, in Novosibirsk, eastern Sibiria, Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2012. Kiara is the first female liliger born over a month ago at the Novosibirsk Zoo. Kiaras mother,
AP
