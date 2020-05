Ein neues Leben für sechs gerettete Großkatzen

hera und sara - ankunft in lionsrock. South Africa, Lionsrock | 2013 04 11 | LR | Big Cats Release | Lions and Tigers from Onesti Zoo, Romania | in Lionsrock Big Cat Sanctuary, South Africa, on April 11, 2013. Four Paws Animal Welfare Foundation transferred 4 lions and 2 tigers from a Zoo in Onesti to Lionsock Big Cat Sanctuary, South Africa. More than 100 felines from around the world (lions, tigers, cheetas, caracals etc) rescued from zoos, circuses and illegal captivity are hosted and cared of by Four Paws in this sanctuary of 1242 ha. MIHAI VASILE / FOUR PAWS.

© Bild: MIHAI VASILE