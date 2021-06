Encyclopædia Britannica

FILE - In this May, 2000 file photograph, sheep graze at the base of Ben Nevis in Scotland. Britain's highest mountain has got a little taller _ at least on paper. Cartographers said Friday, March 18, 2016 Ben Nevis, in the Scottish Highlands, is 1,345 meters (4,413 feet) high, rather than the previously recorded 1,344 meters (4,409 feet). Mapmakers Ordnance Survey say the mountain has not physically grown. Technology has improved since the last survey in 1949, allowing for a more accurate reading using data from satellites and a GPS receiver at the summit. (AP Photo/Lisa Marie Pane, File)

