09/16/2012
Ballmer: "Windows 8 wird zweifellos ein Erfolg"
In einem Interview zeigt sich der Microsoft-Chef ein Mal mehr überzeugt, dass das neue Betriebssystem erfolgreich sein wird. Erstmals trifft Ballmer auch vage Aussagen zur voraussichtlichen Preisgestaltung von Microsofts Surface-Tablets.
REUTERSNew Surface tablet computers with keyboards are displayed at its unveiling by Microsoft in Los Angeles, California in this June 18, 2012 file photograph. Microsoft Corp reported its first quarterly loss as a public company on July 19, 2012 as it to
