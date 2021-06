Das größte Rätsel der Archäologie

An expert at the National History Museum displays a coin, bearing an image of Alexander the Great, displayed along with other antique artefacts during a news conference in Sofia June 16, 2011. Canada has returned some 21,000 antique objects of high scientific value to Bulgaria which were illegally exported to the northern American country. The artefacts include mostly ancient coins, as well as pieces of gold and silver jewellery, amulets and seals among others. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov (BULGARIA - Tags: POLITICS SOCIETY)

© Bild: REUTERS/STOYAN NENOV