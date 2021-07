Von Hundefängern gejagt und zur Bestie ausgebildet

In this Sunday, August 2, 2015 photo, Ice Cube left, and son O'Shea Jackson Jr. pose for a portrait in promotion of the new film "Straight Outta Compton," at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles. The 23-year-old makes his acting debut playing his father in the movie opening Aug. 14. Father and son sat side by side to talk with The Associated Press about bringing Ice Cube to life on screen. (Photo by Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP)

