Oscar-Koch Puck: "Auf allen Niveaus der Beste sein"

Der österreichische Hollywood-Star unter den Köchen verwöhnt zum 18. Mal die Stars in der Oscarnacht. Der KURIER bringt Auszüge aus einem Interview, das Wolfgang Puck dem Hollywood-Reporter gab.
REUTERSChef Wolfgang Puck wears 3D glasses during a press preview for the 84th Academy Awards Governors Ball, in Hollywood, California February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
EPAepa03118796 Austrian celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck is interviewed on the red carpet prior to a preview of food and decor for the upcoming Governors Ball at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, USA, 23 February 2012. The 84th Academy Awards
EPAepa03118731 Austrian celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck shows off some of his gourmet creations including 24 carat gold dusted Oscar shaped chocolates during a preview of food and decor for the upcoming Governors Ball at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood,
EPAepa03109549 Austrian celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck gives an interview at the 84th Academy Awards Governors Ball food and beverage preview in Hollywood, California, USA 16 February 2012. For the 18th consecutive year, master chef Wolfgang Puck has been s
EPAepa03118736 Austrian celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck takes a bite out of one of his gourmet creations, a 24 carat gold dusted Oscar shaped chocolate, during a preview of food and decor for the upcoming Governors Ball at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywoo
EPAepa03109549 Austrian celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck gives an interview at the 84th Academy Awards Governors Ball food and beverage preview in Hollywood, California, USA 16 February 2012. For the 18th consecutive year, master chef Wolfgang Puck has been s