87. Oscar: Alle Preisträger im Überblick
Alle Gewinner der 24 Kategorien auf einen Blick.
In der Nacht auf Montag wurden in Los Angeles die 87. Oscars verliehen. Der KURIER berichtete live.
Director Alejandro Inarritu accepts the Oscar for
Alejandro G. Inarritu
Alejandro G. Inarritu, Michael Keaton
Eddie Redmayne
Actor Redmayne reacts after winning the Oscar for
Julianne Moore accepts the Oscar for Best Leading
J.K. Simmons
Patricia Arquette
"Birdman" director Inarritu and writers accept Osc
Writer Moore accepts the Oscar for best adapted sc
Common, David Oyelowo, John Legend, Oprah Winfrey
Common, John Legend
Jennifer Hudson
Actor Mickey Rooney is honored during the "In Memo
Actress Meryl Streep presents the "In Memoriam" se
Lady Gaga, Julie Andrews
Neil Patrick Harris
Host Neil Patrick Harris begins the 87th Academy A
Jack Black performs at the 87th Academy Awards in
Director Pawel Pawlikowski holds his Oscar for bes
Laura Poitras, Glenn Greenwald
Tom Cross accepts the Oscar for best film editing
Best animated feature film winners winners Conli,
Kristina Hees, Patrick Osborne
Anna Pinnock, Adam Stockhausen
Milena Canonero
Actress Reese Witherspoon presents Frances Hannon
Scarlett Johansson
Actor Ellar Coltrane poses with director Richard L
Bruce Dern, Laura Dern
Sophie Hunter, Benedict Cumberbatch
Actress Saldana and husband Perego are pictured pr
USA ACADEMY AWARDS 2015
Die Gewinner der 24 Kategorien im Überblick:
|
Bester Film
|
"Birdman"
|
Regie: Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu
|
Regie
|
Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu
|
"Birdman"
|
Hauptdarsteller
|
Eddie Redmayne
|
"Die Entdeckung der Unendlichkeit"
|
Hauptdarstellerin
|
Julianne Moore
|
"Still Alice"
|
Nebendarstellerin
|
Patricia Arquette
|
"Boyhood"
|
Nebendarsteller
|
J.K. Simmons
|
"Whiplash"
|
Fremdsprachiger Film
|
"Ida"
|
Polen; Regie: Pawel Pawlikowski
|
Emmanuel Lubezki
|
"Birdman"
|
Originaldrehbuch
|
Alejandro G. Inarritu, Nicolas Giacobone,
|
"Birdman"
|
Adaptiertes Drehbuch
|
Graham Moore
|
"The Imitation Game - Ein streng geheimes Leben"
|
Schnitt
|
Tom Cross
|
"Whiplash"
|
Filmmusik
|
Alexandre Desplat
|
"Grand Budapest Hotel"
|
Filmsong
|
"Glory"
|
aus "Selma", von John Stephens (John Legend), Lonnie Lynn (Common)
|
Produktionsdesign
|
Adam Stockhausen, Anna Pinnock
|
"Grand Budapest Hotel"
|
Tonschnitt
|
Alan Robert Murray, Bub Asman
|
"American Sniper"
|
Tonmischung
|
Craig Mann, Ben Wilkins, Thomas Curley
|
"Whiplash"
|
Spezialeffekte
|
Paul Franklin, Andrew Lockley, Ian Hunter, Scott Fisher
|
"Interstellar"
|
Animationsfilm
|
"Big Hero 6" ("Baymax - Riesiges Robowabohu")
|
Regie: Don Hall, Chris Williams
|
Animations-Kurzfilm
|
"Feast"
|
Regie: Patrick Osborne
|
Dokumentarfilm
|
"Citizenfour"
|
Regie: Laura Poitras
|
Dokumentar-Kurzfilm
|
"Crisis Hotline: Veterans Press 1"
|
Regie: Ellen Goosenberg Kent
|
Make-up/Frisur
|
Frances Hannon, Mark Coulier
|
"Grand Budapest Hotel"
|
Kostümdesign
|
Milena Canonero
|
"Grand Budapest Hotel"
|
Kurzfilm
|
"The Phone Call"
|
Regie: Mat Kirkby