Julianne Moore wurde als Beste Hauptdarstellerin ausgezeichnet.

© REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Oscar-Gala
02/23/2015

87. Oscar: Alle Preisträger im Überblick

Alle Gewinner der 24 Kategorien auf einen Blick.

In der Nacht auf Montag wurden in Los Angeles die 87. Oscars verliehen. Der KURIER berichtete live.

Die Gewinner der 24 Kategorien im Überblick:

Bester Film

"Birdman"

Regie: Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu

Regie

Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu

"Birdman"

Hauptdarsteller

Eddie Redmayne

"Die Entdeckung der Unendlichkeit"

Hauptdarstellerin

Julianne Moore

"Still Alice"

Nebendarstellerin

Patricia Arquette

"Boyhood"

Nebendarsteller

J.K. Simmons

"Whiplash"

Fremdsprachiger Film

"Ida"

Polen; Regie: Pawel Pawlikowski

Kamera

Emmanuel Lubezki

"Birdman"

Originaldrehbuch

Alejandro G. Inarritu, Nicolas Giacobone,

"Birdman"

Adaptiertes Drehbuch

Graham Moore

"The Imitation Game - Ein streng geheimes Leben"

Schnitt

Tom Cross

"Whiplash"

Filmmusik

Alexandre Desplat

"Grand Budapest Hotel"

Filmsong

"Glory"

aus "Selma", von John Stephens (John Legend), Lonnie Lynn (Common)

Produktionsdesign

Adam Stockhausen, Anna Pinnock

"Grand Budapest Hotel"

Tonschnitt

Alan Robert Murray, Bub Asman

"American Sniper"

Tonmischung

Craig Mann, Ben Wilkins, Thomas Curley

"Whiplash"

Spezialeffekte

Paul Franklin, Andrew Lockley, Ian Hunter, Scott Fisher

"Interstellar"

Animationsfilm

"Big Hero 6" ("Baymax - Riesiges Robowabohu")

Regie: Don Hall, Chris Williams

Animations-Kurzfilm

"Feast"

Regie: Patrick Osborne

Dokumentarfilm

"Citizenfour"

Regie: Laura Poitras

Dokumentar-Kurzfilm

"Crisis Hotline: Veterans Press 1"

Regie: Ellen Goosenberg Kent

Make-up/Frisur

Frances Hannon, Mark Coulier

"Grand Budapest Hotel"

Kostümdesign

Milena Canonero

"Grand Budapest Hotel"

Kurzfilm

"The Phone Call"

Regie: Mat Kirkby

| Stand: 02/23/2015, 09:38