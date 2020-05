Neues von der Nobelpreisträgerin

An employee puts up a poster of Canadian author Alice Munro in Munro's bookstore after she won the Nobel Prize for Literature in Victoria, British Columbia October 10, 2013. Munro won the Nobel Prize for her tales of the struggles, loves and tragedies of women in small-town Canada that made her what the award-giving committee called the "master of the contemporary short story." The bookstore, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, was opened in 1963 by Jim and Alice Munro at a smaller location nearby. The couple were divorced in 1972 and Jim continues to run the shop. REUTERS/Andy Clark (CANADA - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT EDUCATION)

© Bild: Reuters/ANDY CLARK