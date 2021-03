65. Song Contest: Österreich verkündet mit Powerballade "Amen"

I Guess

Yeah You Said That It's Time For Us To Put

Our Love

To Rest

Dressed In Black Ya Left My Neighbourhood

And I Never Thought You'd Bury Me & You

No I Never Thought We'd Die

But Amen Amen

Tell Me Is This What You Wanted?

Is This What You Wanted?

Amen Amen

Tell Me Is This What You Wanted?

Tell Me Is This What You Wanted?

Amen

I Bet

It's Just Another Funeral To You

But For Me

It's The End

The Marching Band Are Playin 'Gone Too Soon'

And I Never Thought You'd Bury Me & You

No I Never Thought We'd Die

But Amen Amen

Tell Me Is This What You Wanted?

Is This What You Wanted?

Amen Amen

Tell Me Is This What You Wanted?

Tell Me Is This What You Wanted?

It All Feels Like

Ya Didn't Even Try Oh Try Oh Trrrrry Try to Save Us

All This Time

Wasted On A Lie

Amen Amen

Are You Getting What You Wanted?

Hey Are You Getting What You Wanted?

Amen Amen

Are You Getting What You Wanted?

Hey Are You Getting What You Wanted?

(Musik und Text: Tobias Carshey/Schweiz, Ashley Hicklin/Großbritannien und Jonas Thander/Schweden)