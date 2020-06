Die Jubiläums-Höhepunkte 2015

FILE - In this May 18, 1977 file photo, performer Frank Sinatra appears on the stage of the Westchester Premier Theater in Tarrytown, N.Y., during the opening night of his act with Dean Martin. Sinatra's first New Jersey driver's license has sold for $15,757 at auction. The yellowed, text-only 1934 license was issued, typo and all, to Francis Sintra, 841 Garden Street, Hoboken, New Jersey. The license was signed by the then-19-year-old a year before Sinatra got his first big break in the music industry. (AP Photo/Ray Stubblebine, file)

