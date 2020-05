Der Fall "Goldene Adele", tendenziös erzählt

Maria Altmann, 90, of Los Angeles, is pictured in front of "Adele Bloch-Bauer I," a 1907 portrait of her aunt by Austrian artist Gustav Klimt, at a special exhibition of five Klimt paintings looted by the Nazis during World War II, at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles, April 4, 2006. Altmann won the return the paintings from the Austrian government following a lengthy legal dispute over the rightful ownership of the paintings. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello

© Bild: REUTERS/CHRIS PIZZELLO