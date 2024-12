Hass und Vergebung: Die Mutter eines ermordeten Journalisten trifft einen der IS-Täter

© APA/AFP/OLIVIER DOULIERYDiane Foley, the mother of James Foley, a US journalist slain by Islamic State militants, stands outside the Alexandria federal court house during the trial of IS member El Shafee Elsheikh, the "Beatle" in Alexandria, Virginia, on March 30, 2022. - The first trial on US soil of an alleged major figure in the Islamic State (IS) group -- an accused member of the kidnap-and-murder cell known as the "Beatles" -- will begin in earnest Wednesday near Washington. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP)