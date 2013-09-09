Bruno Mars singt beim Super Bowl
Bruno Mars wird bei der nächsten Super Bowl in der Halbzeitpause auftreten.
Grammy-Gewinner Bruno Mars kann sich in einem Atemzug mit Superstars wie Madonna und Beyoncé nennen lassen: Der US-Popsänger bekam den Zuschlag für den Auftritt in der Halbzeitpause des nächsten Super Bowl, wie die US-Football-Liga NFL am Sonntag mitteilte. Dabei sollte sich der 27-Jährige aus Hawaii allerdings warm anziehen: Das American-Football-Finale findet am 2. Februar in MetLife-Stadion in East Rutherford im kühlen US-Staat New Jersey statt.
Kritik
In New Yorker Medien löste die Wahl des Sängers Kritik aus, da er keinen Mega-Star-Status hat wie seine Vorgängerinnen. Doch Mars reißt mit seinen Shows für gewöhnlich die Massen mit. Bekannt wurde er mit Hits wie "Just the Way You Are" und "Grenade". Ende August legte er einen fulminanten Auftritt bei den MTV Video Music Awards in New York hin, wo er einen Preis für sein Video zum Song "Locked out of Heaven" erhielt.
Der Super Bowl ist in den USA gemessen an den Zuschauerzahlen das wichtigste Sportereignis. Nicht zuletzt wegen der Halbzeit-Show verfolgen jedes Jahr dutzende Millionen Menschen die Veranstaltung im Fernsehen. Im vergangenen Jahr sahen 110 Millionen Zuschauer den Auftritt von Popstar Beyoncé, die mit pyrotechnischen Effekten begeisterte. 2011 hatte Madonna die Zuschauer mit ihrer Show beeindruckt.
Memes vom Beyoncé-Auftritt:
beyonce3.jpeg.jpg
beyonce9.jpeg.jpg
beyonce8.jpeg.jpg
beyonce10_pandawhale.jpeg.jpg
beyonce11_pandawhale.jpeg.jpg
beyonce12_pandawhale.jpeg.jpg
beyonce13_pandawhale.jpeg.jpg
beyonce14_pandawhale.jpeg.jpg
beyonce2_PandaWhale.jpeg.jpg
beyonce1_PandaWhale.jpeg.jpg
beyonce_bane.jpg
beyonce4.jpeg.jpg
beyonce18_pandawhale.jpeg.jpg
Madonnas Auftritt im Jahr 2011
Madonna
Madonna
EPAepa03093944 US singer Madonna arrives for the halftime show of Super Bowl XLVI at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA 05 February 2012. The Super Bowl is annual championship of the National Football League. EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO
Madonna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl XLVI football game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, Indiana, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT FOOTBALL ENTER
Madonna
Madonna
Madonna
bühnenfoto
EPAepa03093952 US Singer Madonna (C) performs with US singer Nicki Minaj (L) and British singer M.I.A. (R) during the halftime show of Super Bowl XLVI at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA 05 February 2012. The Super Bowl is annual championsh
frau zeigt im kleopatra-kostüm mittelfinger
EPAepa03093962 US Singer Madonna (C) performs with US singer Nicki Minaj (L) and British singer M.I.A. (R) during the halftime show of Super Bowl XLVI at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA 05 February 2012. The Super Bowl is annual championsh
Cee Lo Green
dapdMadonna performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl XLVI football game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2012, in Indianapolis. (Foto:Charlie Riedel/AP/dapd)
Madonna, right, and Nicki Minaj
bühnenfoto
EPAepa03094006 US singer Madonna performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl XLVI at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA 05 February 2012. The Super Bowl is annual championship of the National Football League. EPA/STEVEN C. MITCHELL
REUTERSSinger Madonna (C) performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl XLVI football game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, Indiana, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT FOO
dapdMadonna performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl XLVI football game between the New England Patriots and the New York Giants, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2012, in Indianapolis. (Foto:Michael Conroy/AP/dapd)