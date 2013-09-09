kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Bruno Mars performs during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York in this August 25, 2013 file photo. According to news reports The National Football League is set to announce Mars will perform at this season's Super Bowl set for February 2, 2014 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. REUTERS/Eric Thayer/Files (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SPORT FOOTBALL)

© Reuters/ERIC THAYER

Halbzeitpause
09/09/2013

Bruno Mars singt beim Super Bowl

Bruno Mars wird bei der nächsten Super Bowl in der Halbzeitpause auftreten.

Grammy-Gewinner Bruno Mars kann sich in einem Atemzug mit Superstars wie Madonna und Beyoncé nennen lassen: Der US-Popsänger bekam den Zuschlag für den Auftritt in der Halbzeitpause des nächsten Super Bowl, wie die US-Football-Liga NFL am Sonntag mitteilte. Dabei sollte sich der 27-Jährige aus Hawaii allerdings warm anziehen: Das American-Football-Finale findet am 2. Februar in MetLife-Stadion in East Rutherford im kühlen US-Staat New Jersey statt.

Kritik

In New Yorker Medien löste die Wahl des Sängers Kritik aus, da er keinen Mega-Star-Status hat wie seine Vorgängerinnen. Doch Mars reißt mit seinen Shows für gewöhnlich die Massen mit. Bekannt wurde er mit Hits wie "Just the Way You Are" und "Grenade". Ende August legte er einen fulminanten Auftritt bei den MTV Video Music Awards in New York hin, wo er einen Preis für sein Video zum Song "Locked out of Heaven" erhielt.

Der Super Bowl ist in den USA gemessen an den Zuschauerzahlen das wichtigste Sportereignis. Nicht zuletzt wegen der Halbzeit-Show verfolgen jedes Jahr dutzende Millionen Menschen die Veranstaltung im Fernsehen. Im vergangenen Jahr sahen 110 Millionen Zuschauer den Auftritt von Popstar Beyoncé, die mit pyrotechnischen Effekten begeisterte. 2011 hatte Madonna die Zuschauer mit ihrer Show beeindruckt.


Memes vom Beyoncé-Auftritt:

Madonnas Auftritt im Jahr 2011

| Stand: 09/09/2013, 08:11