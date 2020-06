Belvedere-Vizechef: "Gurlitt-Sammlung verkaufen"

A painting by German artist Max Liebermann 'Zwei Reiter am Strande' ("Two Horsemen at the Beach") is beamed to a wall November 5, 2013, at an Augsburg courtroom during a news conference of state prosecutor Reinhard Nemetz and expert art historian Meike Hoffmann from the Berlin Free University. A Jewish group accused Germany on Monday of moral complicity in concealment of stolen paintings after it emerged authorities failed for two years to report discovery of a trove of modern art seized by the Nazis, including works by Picasso and Matisse. Customs officials' chance discovery of 1,500 artworks in a Munich flat owned by Cornelius Gurlitt, the reclusive elderly son of war-time art dealer Hildebrand Gurlitt, who was authorized by Hitler’s propagandist minister Joseph Goebbels to sell art the Nazis stole, was revealed in a report by news magazine Focus over the weekend. The art works missing for more than 70 years could be worth well over one billion euros. REUTERS/Michael Dalder (GERMANY - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT CRIME LAW POLITICS SOCIETY)

© Bild: Reuters/MICHAEL DALDER