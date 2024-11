Streik an der Scala: Netrebko-Konzert ohne Orchester

© APA/AFP/CHRISTOPH DE BARRY(FILES) Russian opera soprano singer Anna Netrebko performs during the 27th annual Victoires de la musique classique (Classical music award) ceremony at the lÕArsenal de Metz, in Metz. northeastern France on February 21, 2020. Prague has cancelled an October concert by Russian soprano Anna Netrebko after the event had become a political issue amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the organisers said on August 17, 2023. Netrebko, whose past support for Russian President Vladimir Putin has seen her performances axed from global stages, was due to sing in Prague's Municipal House on October 16. (Photo by Christoph DE BARRY / AFP) Anna Netrebko, hier mit Musikern. APA/AFP/CHRISTOPH DE BARRY