Der Polt will’s noch einmal wissen

epa04717926 US writer Jonathan Franzen speaks during the opening of the 22nd Budapest International Book Festival at the Millenaris Theatre, in Budapest, Hungary, 23 April 2015. Franzen received the Budapest Grand Prix from the president of the Hungarian Publishers' and Booksellers' Association (MKKE) during the ceremony. EPA/TAMAS KOVACS HUNGARY OUT

