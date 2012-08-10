Grillakademie, Teil 8: Sei gut zu deiner Mutter Erde!
Das Thema Nachhaltigkeit ist in aller Munde. Auch der Grillmeister muss lernen, dass ihn die Mutter Erde (und seine Gäste) nur lieben, wenn er mit ihr sorgfältig umgeht.
dpa-Zentralbild/Hendrik SchmidtOriginale Thüringer Rostbratwürste liegen am 19.04.2011 auf einem Holzkohlegrill in einem Garten in Chemnitz. Bei herrlichem Frühlingswetter ist die Grillsaison längst eröffnet. Foto: Hendrik Schmidt dpa/lsn +++(c) dpa
EPAepa02913704 A sign pointing to Woodyard Bar-B-Que in Kansas City, Kansas, USA, 12 September 2011. Woodyard Bar-B-Que has been in business since 1950. EPA/LARRY W. SMITH
REUTERSHardwoods like oak, hickory and pecan are used by the pit workers while cooking at Scotts BBQ in Hemingway, South Carolina, June 20, 2012. The burn barrel helps the workers keep a steady supply of wood coals during the cooking process. The Southern
Zündholz, Streichholz, Flamme
REUTERSChef Robert Black of the Big Texas Steak Ranch in Amarillo, Texas displays the 72 ounces (2.04 kg) sirloin steak that Reuters correspondent Ed Stoddard attempted to consume, plus trimmings of a baked potato, bread roll, side salad, and a shrimp coc