Gerüchte um Coca Colas neues Rezept
In Atlanta basteln sie seit einiger Zeit an einer neuen Rezeptur für den Softdrink. Manche Fans machen sich Sorgen. Wird es ein Fiasko wie 1985?
REUTERSA logo is seen on a Coca-Cola bottle in Zurich, February 16, 2011. Coca-Cola Co said on Tuesday that its flagship cola recipe is still secret after nearly 125 years, denying a story by a public radio show that it has uncovered the formula. REUTERS
Cola
Cola
REUTERSThe Coca-Cola logo can be seen on a trailer outside of Coca-Cola Bottling facility in Niles, Illinois February 12, 2009. Coca-Cola Co reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by double-digit volume gains in China, India
REUTERSBottles of Coca Cola are seen in a store display in New York February 9, 2010. Coca-Cola Co reported stronger-than-expected quarterly sales on Tuesday as higher demand for its beverages in China, India and Brazil offset a drop in North America, sen
A
EPAepa02417685 Fans beneath a giant Coca Cola bottle and baseball glove in the outfield in the top of the first inning of game two of the 2010 World Series between the San Francisco Giants and the Texas Rangers at AT&T Park in San Francisco, California, U
EPAepa01957423 Handout photo of some of the most expensive bottles, part of the La Tour dArgent restaurants 18,000 bottles of wines and other spirits to be auctioned in Paris, France, 07 December 2009. Financial considerations have prompted the two days a