Die teuersten Erdäpfel der Welt und andere Fakten
Vielfältig wie kaum ein anderes Gemüse ist der Erdapfel. Was wissen Sie eigentlich über ihn?
volkerr - FotoliaKartoffeln mit Petersilie vor weißem Hintergrund freigestellt
REUTERSA relative of a victim who was murdered during the guerrilla war in the Andes in the 80s and 90s, as she marches after a commemorative ceremony in downtown Lima August 28, 2012. Peruvians affected by the war marched in the capital Lima on the 9th a
jay clark - Fotolia
d
dapdAn image provided by NASA shows Saturns largest moon Titan passing in front of the giant planet in an image made by NASAs Cassini spacecraft. The natural color view of Saturn and one of its moonswid-angle camera on May6, 2012 and released by NASA o
Light Impression - FotoliaBildnummer: 20556412
Kartoffel, Erdapfel
REUTERSThe daily food intake of Turkish wrestler and Olympic hopeful Elif Jale Yesilirmak, 26, is pictured in Ankara May 29, 2012. Yesilirmak sticks to a 3000 kcal-a-day diet. "Instead of red meat, I generally eat salmon. I believe fish is more healthy an
dpa/Frank LeonhardtChristina trägt bei der Oktoberfest-Pressekonferenz der Stadt München am Dienstag (31.07.2012) in München (Oberbayern) den offiziellen Oktoberfestschmuck. Am 22. September heißt es auf der Theresienwiese wieder «Ozapft is». Bis zu
FREMD
FREMD
FREMD
photocrew - Fotolia
Marina Lohrbach - Fotolia
Ray - FotoliaPommes FritesBildnummer: 14808014
dpaARCHIV - Goldbarren der Deutschen Bundesbank liegen in Frankfurt/Main im Tresor (undatiertes Archivfoto). Der Goldpreis hat am Montag (07.03.2011) weiter zugelegt und ist auf einen neuen Rekordwert gestiegen. Im Mittagshandel kostete eine Feinunze (run
APKartoffelchips liegen am Montag 18.Aug.2008 in Duesseldorf in einer Schale. Nach Acrylamid ist jetzt das weitaus gefaehrlichere Glycidamid in Kartoffelchips und Pommes Frites nachgewiesen worden. Es gilt als stark krebserregend, wie die Technische Unive
REUTERSA delegate of Germanys Pirate Party (Piraten Partei) poses in his shirt, which reads, "Attention! Im too fat to run away, Ill fight", at their party convention in Neumuenster April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer (GERMANY - Tags: POLITICS)