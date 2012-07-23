Der größte Daiquiri der Welt, gewidmet Ernest Hemmingway
Mit der Aktion im Lokal Floridita auf Cuba, wo der Schriftstellers und Literaturnobelpreisträger Ernest Hemmingway am liebsten seinen Daiquiri trank, hoffen 30 Barkeepern auf den Einzug ins Guinness-Buch der Rekorde.
dapdStanding on a wooden platform, Eduardo Bautista, right and Labrador Ahmed pour pitchers of daiquiris into a fiber-composite cocktail glass at El Floridita tavern in Old Havana, Cuba, Saturday, July 21, 2012. The event was staged to honor the 195th ann
EPAepa03298378 A bartender prepares cocktails at the historic fish restaurant and cocktail bar El Floridita, in Havana, Cuba, on 06 July 2012. EPA/Alejandro Ernesto
dapdBartender Alejandro Bolivar prepares a daiquiri to help fill a giant fiber-composite cocktail glass at El Floridita tavern in Old Havana, Cuba, Saturday, July 21, 2012. The event was staged to honor the 195th anniversary of the bar, which means "Littl
EPAepa03313679 A barman prepares daiquiri to be poured in a 275 liters glass to break a world record at Floridita bar, one of US writer Ernest Hemingway favorites, in Havanna, Cuba, on 21 July 2012. In 33 minutes, twelve barmen made the equivalent to 1.46
EPAepa03313680 Barmen pour daiquiri in a 275 liters glass to break a world record at "Floridita" bar, one of US writer Ernest Hemingway favorites, in Havanna, Cuba, on 21 July 2012. In 33 minutes, twelve barmen made the equivalent to 1.466 daiquiris to fi
EPAepa03298380 A bartender serves daiquiri cocktails at the historic fish restaurant and cocktail bar El Floridita, in Havana, Cuba, on 06 July 2012. EPA/Alejandro Ernesto
EPAepa03313681 People receive cups of daiquiri from the 275 liters glass that was made to break a world record at Floridita bar, one of US writer Ernest Hemingway favorites, in Havanna, Cuba, on 21 July 2012. In 33 minutes, twelve barmen made the equivale
EPAepa03298379 A Spanish tourist couple takes pictures next to a statue of US writer Ernest Hemingway at the historic fish restaurant and cocktail bar El Floridita, in Havana, Cuba, on 06 July 2012. EPA/Alejandro Ernesto