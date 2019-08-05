Magic Monday: Kampf dem Montags-Blues

Die freizeit versüßt dir jeden Montag den Wochenstart. Heute: Diese Playlist hebt garantiert die Laune.
Schon vor 34 Jahren haben die "Bangles" ein Phänomen besungen, das heute genauso aktuell wie damals ist: den Montags-Blues! "Wieder so ein total verquerer Montag, ich wünschte es wäre Sonntag, mein Glückstag, mein "Heut-muss-ich-mich-nicht-hetzen"-Tag. Aber es ist nun mal Montag". Was man dagegen tun kann?
Der amerikanische Stressforscher Richard Lazarus hat herausgefunden, dass wir uns schlechte Gefühle selbst machen, was bedeutet, dass wir das auch ändern können. Wir müssen nur handeln! Messungen der Stresshormone im Blut haben ergeben, dass der Mensch das Ausmaß des Stressgeschehens beeinflussen kann - und damit auch den Start in die Woche. Die Lösung ist, die eigene oft negative Sicht auf die Dinge durch eine positive zu ersetzen. Was dabei helfen kann ist, die richtige Musik. Pop gilt als Stimmungsmacher. Wir garantieren euch: Mit diesen zehn Songs gehört das Montags-Tief der Vergangenheit an.
"It's a beautiful day, the sun is up, the music's playing
And even if it started raining, you won't hear this boy complaining
'Cause I'm glad that you're the one that got away..."
Sia: "Alive"
"I'm still breathing, I'm still breathing
I'm still breathing, I'm still breathing
I'm alive I'm alive I'm alive I'm alive"
Bon Jovi: "Have A Nice Day"
"Shining like a diamond, rolling with the dice
Standing on the ledge, I show the wind how to fly
When the world gets in my face, I say, have a nice day
Have a nice day"
Sara Bareilles: "Brave"
"Say what you wanna say
And let the words fall out
Honestly I wanna see you be brave
With what you want to say
And let the words fall out
Honestly I wanna see you be brave"
Bill Withers: "Lovely Day"
"Then I look at you
And the world's alright with me
Just one look at you
And I know it's gonna be
A lovely day
A lovely day"
Katy Perry: "Roar"
"I got the eye of the tiger, a fighter
Dancing through the fire
'Cause I am a champion, and you're gonna hear me roar
Louder, louder than a lion
'Cause I am a champion, and you're gonna hear me roar"
Imagine Dragons: "Radioactive"
Zaz: "Je veux"
"Je veux d'l'amour, d'la joie, de la bonne humeur
Ich will Liebe, Freude, gute Laune
Ce n'est pas votre argent qui f'ra mon bonheur
Es ist nicht dein Geld, das mein Glück macht
Moi j'veux crever la main sur le cœur, papalapapapala"
Ich möchte meine Hand auf dem Herzen platzen lassen, Papalapapala
Wake me up
"So wake me up when it's all over
When I'm wiser and I'm older
All this time I was finding myself
And I didn't know I was lost"
Pentatonix: "Bohamian Rhapsody"
"Is this the real life, is this just fantasy
Caught in a landside, no escape from reality
Open your eyes, look up to the skies and see"