Die Schönste aus der Schweiz

This undated publicity photo provided by United Artists and Danjaq, LLC shows Ursula Andress in a scene from the James Bond film, "Dr. No." Her image personifies the gorgeous, mysterious cool of the Bond girl. The film is included in the MGM and 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment Blu-Ray "Bond 50" anniversary set. (Foto:United Artists and Danjaq, LLC/AP/dapd)

© Bild: dapd