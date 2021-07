Jetset: 2.500.000 € Baby

Lenny Kravitz has posted a photo on Twitter with the following remarks: "Sunday morning coconut mango French toast" Credit: Twitter. Photo supplied by insight media This is a private photo posted on social networks and supplied by this Agency. This Agency does not claim any ownership including but not limited to copyright or license in the attached material. Fees charged by this Agency are for Agency's services only, and do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of copyright or license in the material. By publishing this material you expressly agree to indemnify and to hold this Agency and its directors, shareholders and employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), or any causes of action or allegation against this Agency arising out of or connected in any way with publication of the material. *** Local Caption *** [ VIENNAREPORT Nachrichten- und Bildagentur www.viennareport.at Mail office@viennareport.at Office 0043 1 586 8588 Office Mobile 0043 660 7605100 Bank CA 09603306300 BLZ 11000 IBAN AT14 1100 0096 0330 6300 BIC BKAUATWW ]

© Bild: viennareport.at