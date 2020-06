Erster Pegida-Aufmarsch in Wien aufgelöst

Head of the Austrian movement of Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) Georg Immanuel Nagel (C) stands in front of police during a demonstration in Vienna February 2, 2015. PEGIDA, the anti-Islam movement born in Germany, drew hundreds of supporters and counter-demonstrators to the streets of Vienna when it held its first march in neighbouring Austria on Monday. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader (AUSTRIA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)

© Bild: REUTERS/HEINZ-PETER BADER