Vulkanausbruch: "Es war wie in der Hölle"

Volcanic smoke rises from Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, in this September 28, 2014 photo taken and released by Kyodo. More than 30 people were feared dead on Sunday near the peak of the Japanese volcano that erupted a day earlier, sending a huge cloud of ash and rock tumbling down its slopes, while packed with hikers.

