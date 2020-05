Von entführten Drachen, Bienen und Keksen

epa02101063 A skeleton mermaid is 01 April 2010 placed on the rock in Copenhagen Harbour, Denmarkwhere the famous statue of fairy storyteller Hans Christian Andersen's figure The Little Mermaid usually is situated. Staff at The State Nationalhistoric Museum are behind this April Fool's Day joke. The museum claims that the skeleton is of the Hydronymphus pesci (waternymph fish), which died out in 15th century. The original statue of The Little Mermaid is presently on its way to China to be exhibited at the upcoming EXPO 2010 Shanghai. EPA/BRIGITTE RUBAEK / HANDOUT DENMARK OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

