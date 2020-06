Boeing verschollen: "Kostbare Zeit vergeudet"

epa04131847 Malaysian Defence Minister and acting Transport Minister Hishamuddin Hussin speaks during a media conference at a hotel near Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Sepang, Selangor, Malaysia 19 March 2014. The search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 spans an area almost as big as Australia on both sides of the equator, covering the deep seas of the Indian Ocean and the rugged terrain of Central Asia. A total of 25 countries are helping Malaysia search for the jetliner that was carrying 239 passengers and crew en route to Beijing from Kuala Lumpur when it radically changed course. EPA/AZHAR RAHIM

© Bild: APA/EPA/AZHAR RAHIM